WATCH – ‘Playing IPL for cash only’: Niroshan Dickwella takes a dig at Jonny Bairstow

Niroshan Dickwella made fun of Jonny Bairstow in the Galle Test.

Dickwella teased Biarstow for not featuring in the England team for the first two Tests versus India.

Not so long ago, Australian skipper Tim Paine and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were involved in sledging saga. Paine was left red-faced after Team India breached the Gabba fortress and clinched the 4-match series 2-1.

Something similar was seen during the second Test between Sri Lanka and England, where Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was caught taking digs at England batsman Jonny Bairstow.

The stump mic caught a few cheeky sledges made by Dickwella, who was constantly chatting behind the wickets. The keeper was heard teasing Bairstow, who has been left out of England’s squad for the first two Tests against India next month.

However, for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bairstow will play as he has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Dickwella brought up this issue when Bairstow was batting in England’s first innings.

It all happened in the 36th over of the innings, when the Sri Lankan keeper was heard mocking Bairstow that he plays only for money, but not the first two Tests against India.

The sledge seemed to have an effect as well. Just one ball later, the right-handed batsman edged Lasith Embuldeniya straight into Oshada Fernando’s hands at slip and was departed for 28 in the first innings.

Here is the video:

Dickwella’s sledge work against bairstow 😂😂

“ Dropped from the India tour, but going to play the ipl, playing for cash only “ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d5zw36ij3h — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) January 24, 2021

England complete second consecutive whitewash over Sri Lanka

In the second Test, England crushed Sri Lanka by six wickets to clean sweep the 2-match series. English skipper Joe Root, who smashed double hundred in the first Test and 186 in the second game, was named the ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the series’ award.

It was the sixth consecutive win in Sri Lanka by England, which made them the first visiting team to achieve this feat. India have won their last five straight matches in Sri Lanka, from 2015 to 2017.

For Root, it was the 25th triumph as captain, which is the second-best by any England captain. Only Michael Vaughan, with 26, has more. Vaughan had recorded 26 wins in 51 Tests, while Root achieved 25 victories in 46 matches.