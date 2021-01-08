WATCH: Rashid Khan shows his dancing moves after winning Ultimate Kricket Challenge

Rashid Khan won the maiden season of UKC.

Rashid defeated West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell in the final.

The brand new one-on-one match format, ‘Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC)’ reached its conclusion after Afghanistan star Rashid Khan lifted the magnificent trophy.

Apart from Rashid, the exciting competition featured players like Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen.

Rashid faced Russell in the final of the 16-match tournament. After winning the one-of-its-kind competition, Rashid was seen dancing with the UKC trophy, and he was accompanied by other stars such as Gayle, Russell and Pietersen.

Here is the video:

Congratulations, @rashidkhan_19! 👏 Winner of the very first #UltimateKricketChallenge 🏏 Look at those moves 😎😅 pic.twitter.com/F63wxGEgfC — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 7, 2021

1 Million Dollar prize for UKC season 2

After the final, the chairman of UKC, Ravi Thakran, announced that season 2 would have prize money of whopping 1 million dollars.

“UKC is a revolutionary format where players will go one on one against the best in the world. We have received great feedback from the players and viewers alike. The format allows an action-packed contest without any rain delays, affected by pitch conditions, and has a shorter snappier format,” said Ravi as quoted by MovieTalkies.

“UKC is about growing the sport of cricket and given the short length of the tournament; we can host multiple tournaments without disturbing the current cricketing calendar. Season 2 will have more than six superstars vying to be declared the real champ in a one-on-one format as well as USD 1 million as the winner’s cheque,” he added.