WATCH: Usman Khawaja removes his pants in the middle of a BBL match; video goes viral

Usman Khawaja changed his lower abdomen guard to register amusing sight in Canberra.

Sam Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson produced stunning knocks to take Brisbane Heat over the finish line.

During the knockout game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat in Canberra, Thunder’s opener Usman Khawaja had to call in for a new lower abdomen guard while batting in the middle.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the first innings. Khawaja displayed a rare but amusing sight for the viewers by removing his shoes, pads and pants to change his lower abdomen guard.

7Cricket shared the video of an embarrassing yet hilarious moment on social media with the caption: “Have … have you ever seen this before Face with tears of joy. Usman Khawaja had to change everything – on the field! #BBL10.”

Have … have you ever seen this before 😂 Usman Khawaja had to change everything – on the field! 🙈#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/XOKsXkhLVS — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2021

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 9 wickets

The Heat recovered from 14/2 to chase 159 with five balls to spare thanks to Sam Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson’s unbeaten stand of 92 runs for the second wicket.

Heazlett scored a 49-ball 74 while Peirson made 43 off 24 deliveries.

The Heat will face Perth Scorchers in The Challenger on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final against the defending champion Sydney Sixers.

The Challenger will be played in Canberra, having been shifted from Perth because of a five-day lockdown implemented by the Western Australian Government.