WATCH: Usman Shinwari’s breathtaking fielding effort at the boundary to stop a Kieron Pollard six in T10 League

Shinwari denied Kieron Pollard a six with his brilliant effort.
The 26-year-old Pakistan pacer is a part of Team Abu Dhabi in ongoing T10 League.
During the sixth match of the ongoing T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi pacer Usman Shinwari put on display a first-rate fielding effort to stop the ball going for a six.
It all happened on the first delivery of the ninth over when Deccan Gladiators batsman Kieron Pollard hit a Naveen-ul-Haq delivery towards long-on. While the ball initially appeared to be going over the boundary for a six, Shinwari timed his jump to perfection to register a breathtaking effort.
In the process, the 26-year-old did exceedingly well to save as many as five runs after his teammates had posted 95/9 on the board batting first.
Here’s the video :
What. An. Effort. 🤯
Imagine if @Usmanshinwari6 had held onto this! 👏#AbuDhabiT10 @TeamADCricket pic.twitter.com/uxN0SdHcuJ
— T10 League (@T10League) January 30, 2021
Shinwari’s effort, however, went in vain as Gladiators successfully chased the 96-run target with 6 wickets in hand. All-rounder Sunil Narine hit the winning runs by slashing Jamie Overton for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the last over.
Brief Scores:
Team Abu Dhabi 95/9 (Luke Wright 25, Joe Clarke 21; Zahoor Khan 3-13) lost to Deccan Gladiators 98/4 (Cameron Delport 40, Kieron Pollard 24; Jamie Overton 3-18) by 6 wickets.
The Gladiators get the job done 👊@TeamDGladiators defeat @TeamADCricket by 6 wickets to close the action on Day 2️⃣#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/Wkmf8ZjPU5
— T10 League (@T10League) January 29, 2021