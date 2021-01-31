WATCH: Usman Shinwari’s breathtaking fielding effort at the boundary to stop a Kieron Pollard six in T10 League

Shinwari denied Kieron Pollard a six with his brilliant effort.

The 26-year-old Pakistan pacer is a part of Team Abu Dhabi in ongoing T10 League.

During the sixth match of the ongoing T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi pacer Usman Shinwari put on display a first-rate fielding effort to stop the ball going for a six.

It all happened on the first delivery of the ninth over when Deccan Gladiators batsman Kieron Pollard hit a Naveen-ul-Haq delivery towards long-on. While the ball initially appeared to be going over the boundary for a six, Shinwari timed his jump to perfection to register a breathtaking effort.

In the process, the 26-year-old did exceedingly well to save as many as five runs after his teammates had posted 95/9 on the board batting first.

Here’s the video :

Shinwari’s effort, however, went in vain as Gladiators successfully chased the 96-run target with 6 wickets in hand. All-rounder Sunil Narine hit the winning runs by slashing Jamie Overton for a boundary on the fourth delivery of the last over.

Brief Scores:

Team Abu Dhabi 95/9 (Luke Wright 25, Joe Clarke 21; Zahoor Khan 3-13) lost to Deccan Gladiators 98/4 (Cameron Delport 40, Kieron Pollard 24; Jamie Overton 3-18) by 6 wickets.