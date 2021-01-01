WATCH: Vintage S Sreesanth sledges a batsman in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 practice game

Sreesanth gave an animated send-off to a batsman in SMAT warm-up game.

SMAT 2021 is scheduled to begin from January 10.

Veteran India speedster S Sreesanth is keenly eyeing an epic comeback in competitive cricket after a long gap of seven years. The right-handed bowler has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which begins from January 10.

Ahead of the tournament, Sreesanth participated in the warm-up game. Known for his aggression and lively celebrations on the field, Sree gave a glimpse of such when he stared at the batsman and sledged as well.

It seems Sreesanth hasn’t changed at all as after picking a wicket, the 37-year-old showed his vintage avatar and gave a send-off to the batsman.

Here is the video:

Sreesanth Is Back !!! pic.twitter.com/A0QU4mGzlg — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) January 1, 2021

My goal is 2023 World Cup: Sreesanth

In 2019, Sreesanth’s ban was abridged to 7 years, making him eligible to play domestic and international cricket. In a chat with The Times of India, the Kerala-lad had revealed that he hopes to play the 2023 World Cup. Sreesanth had also disclosed that he has been getting inquires from IPL franchises.

“Both Tinu and Sanju Samson have said they want to gift the trophy to me as I make a comeback. But I am not looking only at Mushtaq Ali but also to win Irani and Ranji. If I do well, I will get more opportunities. I have been getting inquiries for IPL, too, and I have to make sure that I am fit and bowling well. I am not just looking at the season ahead but at the next three years. My real goal is to be in the 2023 World Cup team and win the cup,” Sreesanth had said.

Sreesanth has so far taken 87 wickets in 27 Tests and 75 scalps in 53 ODIs. He was part of the 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) World Cup-winning team.