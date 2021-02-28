Angelo Mathews named Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain for West Indies T20Is

Angelo Mathews has been named as Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain for the upcoming T20I series against the hosts West Indies as their regular skipper Dasun Shanaka is yet to join the squad, owing to a delay in obtaining US Transit Visa.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Angelo Mathews, as the stand-in captain, for the T20 International series vs West Indies,” the board said in a statement.

Last week, Shanaka told Sri Lanka Cricket about the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it. He is expected to join the team members once the issue is resolved.

On Friday, Cricket West Indies also announced their squads for the T20I series and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle and fast bowler Fidel Edwards were named in the T20I squad, marking their return to the national team. While off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has received his maiden call-up, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein earned his first West Indies selection for the T20Is.

The first T20I is on March 3. Both teams will also play three ODIs and two Tests. All the matches are scheduled at two venues – Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium – in Antigua.

Sri Lanka squad for West Indies tour: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.