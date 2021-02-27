Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards recalled to West Indies T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Posted On / /

  • Gayle, Edwards return to the fray for upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

  • Kieron Pollard to lead the West Indies' squad.

Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards recalled to West Indies T20I squad for Sri Lanka series
Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards (Photo Source: Twitter)

Swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle and fast bowler Fidel Edwards have been recalled to the West Indies squad for the three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka next week.

Gayle, who last played for his national team in an ODI against India in 2019, has kept himself busy in T20 leagues across the world and featured in two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) before flying back home.

“Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team,” chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Edwards will play his first match for West Indies in more than eight years. In 2015, he had signed a Kolpak deal with Hampshire and thus became ineligible to represent his country. But the UK’s departure from the European Union has ended Kolpak registrations in the county games, so now, Edwards is free to play for international cricket.

Also featuring for the first time in the 14-man T20I squad is left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who played in the away ODI series against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Andre Russell has once again been left out as he recovered from catching COVID-19 this month.

The Kingston-born cricketer was tested negative but have to complete the board’s return-to-play protocols before being considered for selection.

West Indies T20I squad:

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Sinclair.

TAGS: , , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chris Gayle

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021