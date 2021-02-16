Arjun Tendulkar shows rich form ahead of IPL 2021 auction; plays back-to-back stunning knocks

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, has shown tremendous form in the ongoing 73rd Police Invitational Shield cricket tournament. The young all-rounder has rocked the charts both with bat and the ball.

On Sunday, Arjun while playing for MIG Cricket Club, played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 77 runs from 31 balls against Islam Gymkhana. The Mumbaikar slammed five fours and eight sixes in his swashbuckling inning, which included five sixes off an over when he took Gymkhana’s Hashir Dafedar to the cleaners. Arjun also picked three wickets in the game.

Arjun’s stunning all-round performance helped MIG Cricket Club defeat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in Group A’s second round. Apart from Arjun, his teammates – Kevin D’Almeida (96) and Pragnesh Kandillewar (112) – also played a significant role in MIG’s massive total of 385 runs in 45 overs.

In the next match against Parsee Gymkhana, Arjun once again showed his red-hot form and scored a quickfire 23-ball 47 runs knock at a phenomenal strike-rate of 204.35. The left-handed batsman smashed five sixes in his splendid inning.

Unlike the previous fixture, this time around Arjun’s heroics wasn’t enough as the MIG Cricket Club lost the match after failing to chase the target of 315. The Parsee Gymkhana rode on a century from Nikhil Patil, who scored unbeaten 102 from 72 balls. He was well supported by Aakarshit Gomel (63 off 66 balls).

Recently, Arjun got his name registered in the players’ auction list at a base price of 20 lakhs. Considering his all-round abilities and understanding of the game, the left-hander might attract few franchises in the upcoming mini-auction.