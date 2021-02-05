Babar Azam beats Virat Kohli in ICC’s poll for the ‘King of Cover Drive’

Babar Azam edged Virat Kohli out by a margin of 0.1 per cent votes.

Joe Root and Kane Williamson didn't get many votes.

Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam, who is ofter compared with ‘Fab 4’ of modern-day cricket – Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith – defeated his counterparts in a poll conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ‘King of Cover Drive’.

The apex cricketing body had recently started a poll on its Twitter handle to know about the fan’s choice regarding the player who plays the most elegant, terrific and stylish cover drive.

Who is this generation's cover drive 👑? pic.twitter.com/Ka9Cs2UlmK — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

Azam edged Kohli out by a margin of 0.1 per cent votes. While Kohli had 45.9 per cent of people in his favour, Azam got the support of 46 percent. Williamson and Root did not get many votes.

Who get's your vote? Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind 🤔 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli is back to lead the Indian cricket team in the four-match Test series against England which began in Chennai on Friday (February 05). Joe Root & Co. are batting first after winning the toss. The hosts have included three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar – in their bowling attack for the opening Test.