IND vs ENG: Here’s why England players are wearing black armbands during 1st Test in Chennai

England won the toss in the first Test against India.

England skipper Joe Root is playing his 100th match in Test cricket.

The much-awaited Test series between India and England started with English skipper Joe Root winning the toss and electing to bat first. The first two Tests are scheduled at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two matches.

India skipper Virat Kohli is playing his first Test since the parental break after Adelaide Test in Australia. On the other hand, England captain Root is standing in his 100th match in the longest format.

When England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley walked into bat, both players were spotted wearing black armbands. On-air commentator Nick Knight revealed the reason behind it. As per Knight, the touring side is wearing black armbands to honour Captain Tom Moore, the World War II veteran, who passed away on Tuesday after getting ill due to COVID-19.

RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore. An inspiration to us all ❤️ https://t.co/zbzOow8b86 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 2, 2021

Captain Tom grabbed the headlines when he stepped out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britain’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard. His efforts quickly went viral on the internet and caught the attention of many people during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across the UK, the United States and Japan, raising around 33 million pounds ($40 million).

On Wednesday, Root also condoled Moore’s demise and recalled how he met him once in his life. The England Test captain appreciated the efforts of the war veteran for his noble work during the lockdown.

“Really sad news had the pleasure of getting a chance to speak to him at the start of the last year. I am sure his family would be extremely proud of the legacy he has left behind. Someone gave the nation a chance to smile about in these dark times,” said Root in a video shared by ECB.

“All the great things he did for the National Health Services (NHS), on behalf of the whole cricket team, I would like to send thoughts to him and his family. He spoke very fondly about the game of cricket throughout his life. From the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed,” added Root.