BCCI shares heartening video for Indian fans ahead of 2nd Test against England

The second Test of the ongoing four-match series between India and Australia will begin on Saturday (February 13) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Virat Kohli and Co. have a massive task ahead as they will face the visitors after losing the series opener by 227 runs.

The second Test will be held at the same venue; however, this time around the stadium shall be hosting the fans for the first time ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. 50% capacity of stands has been open for the crowd. It will also see the return of media at the stands.

Sharing the happiness and excitement concerning the return of fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle to share a video of the Chepauk.

“Dear #TeamIndia fans we’ve missed you, and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test. Can’t wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow @Paytm #INDvENG” BCCI wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared his enthusiasm for playing in front of the home crowd. While speaking in the press conference ahead of 2nd Test, Rahane said: “We are all really excited to have fans back. It means a lot to us.”

While fans are set for a return, they will have to follow several restrictions in order to restrict the spread of the viral disease. Items such as binoculars, speakers and musical instrument have been prohibited.

Some other items which are not allowed are: briefcases, radios, laser pointers, digital diaries, laptops, computers, tape recorders, recording devices, binoculars, remote-controlled devices, flammable material, musical instruments, speakers, professional/video cameras.

The third and fourth Test shall take place at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Post the red-ball series, both the nations will face each other in the five-match T20I series followed by three ODI matches.