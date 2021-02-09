Twitter reactions: England crush India in first Test to take 1-0 lead in the 4-match series

England defeated India by a massive margin of 227 runs in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Outshining India in their own backyard on a pitch helpful for spinners is undoubtedly a huge achievement, and the Joe Root-led side has managed to do that in the four-match series opener.

Chasing the mammoth 420-run target, India were bundled out for 192 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli scored the highest 72 runs for his side. He looked like a lone warrior fighting for his troops when the wickets were falling at the other end.

Apart from Kohli, Indian opener Shubman Gill managed to smash 50 runs before James Anderson got rid of him with a sensational delivery. For the visitors, spinner Jack Leach picked up four wickets, while Anderson claimed three and Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, England had posted 578 on the board in their first innings and India made 337 in reply. In the second essay, the tourists scored 178, giving the hosts a target of 420 runs.

England’s largest wins (by runs) in India:

227 – Chennai, 2021*

– Chennai, 2021* 212 – Mumbai, 2006

– Mumbai, 2006 202 – Chennai, 1934

– Chennai, 1934 200 – Chennai, 1977

Here is how Twitter reacted:

To be the greatest for your country, you need to have ‘done it’ it all conditions.

Jimmy has done that! Huge WIN for England! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

Credit where credit is due. Not many overseas teams come to India and dominate majority of the test. Many congratulations to @ECB_cricket @root66 and the boys on a famous win. Surely will go down as one of England's best ever wins. #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2021

Memorable performance from England; took advantage of a good toss with a masterful innings from Joe Root and then applied pressure with a balanced and varied attack until India cracked. A great win. #chennai — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) February 9, 2021

What a stunning victory – massive runs, raw pace, reverse swing, incisive spin when it really counted. Sharp catching, and very astute tactics from Joe Root. One of England's best Test wins in recent memory #INDvENG — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli has now lost his last four Tests as captain – the most he has lost in succession (Wellington, Christchurch, Adelaide & Chennai). In the seven Tests prior to the current streak, he had won seven in a row, the longest such sequence for an Indian captain.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 9, 2021

India’s only fourth defeat at home in the last 10 years. Lost to England (3) and Australia (1)#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

A picture that’s sums up what we think of our greatest ever bowler ! Well done England that was a complete performance 👏👏👏 https://t.co/9nawusJ3q9 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 9, 2021

Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021

England wins. No matter who you were backing, there was a lot to like in this cricket match. Ishant Sharma’s 300th Test wicket. Ravi Ashwin’s 6 wicket haul. Joe Root’s 218. Ben Stokes. Long live Test cricket. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 9, 2021

What a test match!! Well done boys @englandcricket!! Awesome to watch! Another great team performance!! #INDvENG 👌🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) February 9, 2021

One of the great Test Match wins for @englandcricket in India!! From winning the Toss they completely bossed the game. Big 1st innings runs, tactics spot on & top class bowling from the @jimmy9 and spinners!! Near perfect & a dream start to the series for England!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 9, 2021

I'm not sure I've seen a more complete Test win under Joe Root. There have been walkovers and miracles. But nothing like that kind of control across five days, against India in India no less #IndvEng — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 9, 2021

And can't emphasize more on the Sri Lanka tour. That tour ensured they were more prepared for this series. India yet again found adapting to conditions tougher than their opposition. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's sixth win away from home. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 9, 2021

India had only lost one of their previous 35 home Tests. They’d won 12 of those by an innings, including the last four. England have just beaten them by 227 runs. This is simply one of England’s greatest ever Test wins. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 9, 2021

Well played England. Toughest opposition at home in 3 years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

– India's 1st Test defeat in Chennai since 1999

– End of India's 8-match winning streak in home Tests

– End of India's 14-match unbeaten streak in home Tests

– 1st Test 5-fer for R Ashwin in a home Test loss (22 fifers)

– 1st home Test defeat for Rohit Sharma (15 Tests)#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 9, 2021

Even the stumps got bored and dropped the bails. #INDvENG — James Smith (@JamesSmith1001) February 9, 2021

Guilty, to have underestimated the English but even the most ardent of Indian fans must ask questions of the management whether only the best XI played. India will bounce back am sure but only certain amount of accountability can lead them that way. #INDvsENG #ChennaiTest — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2021

India’s Test results at home since England’s series win in 2012: WWWWWWWDWWWWWDWWWWWLWDWDWDWWWWWWWWL Without a question, one of England's best ever away wins.#INDvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 9, 2021

I don't know what the numbers say; but winning Test matches in Asia these days for visiting teams isn't simple. England have now won three in a row. That is phenomenal preparation and execution. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2021

This will be India's second home Test loss since Cook's England won 2-1 in 2012, in their 35th home Test since that series. India's preparation for this Test was far from ideal, but this will be one of England's greatest Test wins. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 9, 2021

India’s last 4 Tests defeats at home: Vs England, Mumbai, 2012

Vs England, Kolkata, 2012

Vs Australia, Pune, 2017

Vs England, Chennai, 2021 3 of the last 4 losses are to England. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 9, 2021

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Joe Root led from the front & has set the tone for England. Hit a classy 218 & dominated spinners. Has now won most Tests as captain for England (26–joint most with Vaughan). Anderson, Archer, Bess, Leach & Stokes all bowlers made an impact. This English unit deserved to win — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 9, 2021

If it was Ring of Fire with @flintoff11 at the helm at the Wankhede. Wonder what’s been playing in the English dressing-room here with @root66 at Chepauk #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 9, 2021

Congratulations to @root66, @DomBess99 and the rest of the England team on a phenomenal win in Chennai 🙌🙌🙌 #INDvENG #OneRose https://t.co/MLrbLXRL3M — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 9, 2021