Twitter reactions: England crush India in first Test to take 1-0 lead in the 4-match series

  • England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at Chennai.

  • Joe Root won the Match of the Match award.

England beat India in the first Test (Image Source: Twitter)

England defeated India by a massive margin of 227 runs in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Outshining India in their own backyard on a pitch helpful for spinners is undoubtedly a huge achievement, and the Joe Root-led side has managed to do that in the four-match series opener.

Chasing the mammoth 420-run target, India were bundled out for 192 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli scored the highest 72 runs for his side. He looked like a lone warrior fighting for his troops when the wickets were falling at the other end.

Apart from Kohli, Indian opener Shubman Gill managed to smash 50 runs before James Anderson got rid of him with a sensational delivery. For the visitors, spinner Jack Leach picked up four wickets, while Anderson claimed three and Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, England had posted 578 on the board in their first innings and India made 337 in reply. In the second essay, the tourists scored 178, giving the hosts a target of 420 runs.

England’s largest wins (by runs) in India:

  • 227 – Chennai, 2021*
  • 212 – Mumbai, 2006
  • 202 – Chennai, 1934
  • 200 – Chennai, 1977

