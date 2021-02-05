‘Dhoni behind the stumps, Tendulkar is on the field’: Joe Root recalls ‘dreamlike’ Test debut against India

The ongoing first Test between India and England is Joe Root's 100th match in the red-ball format.

Root made his Test debut against India in 2012.

The ongoing first Test between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is quite special for visiting team’s captain Joe Root. It is Root’s 100th match in the longest format, and interestingly his debut also came against India back in 2012.

Ahead of the first Test, Root spoke about his maiden red-ball game in a video released by England Cricket on Twitter. The 30-year-old said that it will always remain as a special memory.

Root also recalled scenes when he came to bat for the first time in India and saw legends of the game featuring MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

“I just couldn’t stop smiling. I look around the field, and Dhoni is behind the stumps, Sachin Tendulkar is on the field as well, who I think made his debut before I was even born!” said Root.

“It was a really strange, surreal week really, and something I will always remember fondly,” he added.

Leaving the current Test against India, Root has so far amassed 8249 runs from 99 matches at an impressive average of 49.1. He has smashed 19 hundreds and 49 half-centuries, holding the record for most fifty-plus scores among players who have played 99 or more Tests.

Root, who is leading the English Test side since 2017, has also represented his national team in 148 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

The Chepauk Stadium will host the second Test of the ongoing tour. Then, the action for the remaining two matches will move to the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the ongoing first Test, England have managed to put 67/2 on the board in the opening session of play.