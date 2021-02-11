England announce 16-member squad for T20I series against India

On Thursday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 16-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. The outfit will depart on Friday (February 26) to play five T20Is at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler will return after missing three games of the ongoing four-match red-ball series. Buttler has returned home after the opening Test against India, which the visiting side won by 227 runs.

Apart from Buttler, Jonny Bairstow has been named in the squad. He has been rested for the first two Tests as part of England’s rotational policy.

The No.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, who could be a hot property at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai, has been included in the group.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played on Friday (March 12). The English side will be captained by their white-ball specialist Eoin Morgan.

England have also added Liam Livingstone to the mix. The Lancashire batsman was part of England’s ODI squad during their recent South Africa tour. He also featured in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 for Perth Scorchers.

England have named two reserve players in the form of Nottinghamshire talent Jake Ball and Lancashire cricketer Matt Parkinson.

Here is England T20I squad:

Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Reserves:

Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball.