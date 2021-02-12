England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India

In what turns out to be a big blow for England, fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test match against India in Chennai due to an elbow injury.

Archer experienced discomfort during the first Test, which was also in Chennai, and bowled only nine overs in the second innings. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed that the 25-year-old had an injection in his right elbow.

“Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow,” confirmed ECB.

“The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad.”

Archer’s potential replacements in the remaining squad include veteran pacer Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone. England leads the four-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by 227 runs.

The second Test in Chennai will also see fans in attendance for the first time this series. Spectators up to 50 per cent capacity will be permitted inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium.