From Sachin Tendulkar to Harbhajan Singh: Cricket fraternity reacts to Surya Kumar Yadav’s maiden T20I call-up

After scoring plenty of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic circuit, Surya Kumar Yadav finally received a maiden call-up to the Indian team. On Saturday, Surya was named in the Twenty 20 International (T20I) squad announced by BCCI for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Apart from Surya, his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia were also included in the side after their impressive performances in the cash-rich league last year.

For a long time, the Indian cricket fans have been demanding Surya’s inclusion in the squad on the grounds of his IPL performances. When the right-handed batsman was not picked in the T20I outfit for the Australian tour, many fans and supporters criticised the Indian cricket board for ignoring Surya.

After Surya was finally picked in the squad, the admirers couldn’t stop themselves to thank BCCI for fulfilling their long wish. Even some former cricketers reacted to the team selection and wished Surya and the other uncapped Indian cricketers.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the young Indian cricketers on earning their first international call-ups. Tendulkar also extended his wishes to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was earlier picked for the T20I squad in Australia but missed out due to his shoulder injury.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed happiness over Surya’s selection and said the wait is finally over for the Pune-lad.

“Finally, the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations, buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys,” tweeted Irfan.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished the cricketers for getting a place in the India squad.

“So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India. Good luck,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Further, Bhajji posted a separate tweet for Ishan, who smashed 173 runs off just 94 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh on the same day he was named in the team.

“Congratulations @ishankishan51, very good to see him Team India,” wrote Harbhajan.

Another former India international, RP Singh, extended his best wishes to Surya, Ishan and Tewatia

“Congratulations to @surya_14kumar, @ishankishan51 and @rahultewatia02 for making it to the Indian team for the first time. Wish all of you a great future,” tweeted RP.