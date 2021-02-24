Full schedule for Road Safety World Series 2021 announced; tournament to begin from March 05

The Road Safety World Series 2021 T20 tournament schedule is confirmed, and the competition starts on March 5 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Like the previous season, legends of the fascinating game will again entertain the fans with their presence.
Six teams will take part in the competition, including two new sides. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, and Sri Lanka Legends will continue from where they left last year, while England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will play for the first time. Australia Legends will miss this tournament due to travel restrictions concerning COVID-19 Down Under.
Since the organizers have decided to resume the previous tournament, India Legends will only play three matches against England Legends, South Africa Legends and Bangladesh Legends. India had already faced Sri Lanka and West Indies last year.
After the group matches, the top four teams will clash in two semi-finals on March 17 and March 18. The final will take place on Sunday (March 21).
Here’s the full schedule of Road Safety World Series 2021:
All matches will start at 7:00 PM IST
- March 5, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
- March 6, Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends
- March 7, England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
- March 8, South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends
- March 9, India Legends vs England Legends
- March 10, Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends
- March 11, England Legends vs South Africa Legends
- March 12, Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends
- March 13, India Legends vs South Africa Legends
- March 14, Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends
- March 15, South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
- March 16, England Legends vs West Indies Legends
- March 17, Semifinal 1
- March 18, Semifinal 2
- March 21, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final