Full schedule for Road Safety World Series 2021 announced; tournament to begin from March 05

The Road Safety World Series 2021 T20 tournament schedule is confirmed, and the competition starts on March 5 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Like the previous season, legends of the fascinating game will again entertain the fans with their presence.

Six teams will take part in the competition, including two new sides. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, and Sri Lanka Legends will continue from where they left last year, while England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will play for the first time. Australia Legends will miss this tournament due to travel restrictions concerning COVID-19 Down Under.

Since the organizers have decided to resume the previous tournament, India Legends will only play three matches against England Legends, South Africa Legends and Bangladesh Legends. India had already faced Sri Lanka and West Indies last year.

After the group matches, the top four teams will clash in two semi-finals on March 17 and March 18. The final will take place on Sunday (March 21).

Here’s the full schedule of Road Safety World Series 2021:

All matches will start at 7:00 PM IST