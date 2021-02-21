Road Safety Series: Two new teams added after Australian Legends pull out of the league

The Road Safety World Series T20 tournament is starting from March 2 in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Like the previous season, several big names of the cricket world are expected to mark their presence in the event.

However, before the competition could begin, the latest reports suggest that Australian legends have pulled out of the T20 event due to travel restrictions concerning COVID-19 Down Under.

England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams in the series. Bangladesh Legends have been included as a replacement to the Australian Legends. At the same time, England Legends have been added as the sixth team in the event.

The first edition of the series began last year but had to be called off after four games on March 11, due to the pandemic. Now, all those remaining matches will be played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur.

Since cricket is the most followed sport in India, this annual T20 League aims to change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the nation.

Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor, and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the tournament. This series is an initiative by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with the Professional Management Group (PMG) led by former India legend Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner and batting phenom Sachin Tendulkar as the Brand Ambassador of the League.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends to the Unacademy Road Safety World Series,” said Ravi Gaikwad, Founder of the Road Safety World Series, as quoted by Times Now.

“Their participation will add to the competitive spirit of this exciting series. This series’s importance has gained further relevance given that the number of deaths due to road accidents hasn’t lessened even during the pandemic. We all need to carry on with our efforts to create maximum awareness of road safety and save as many lives as possible on Indian roads,” he added.