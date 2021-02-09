Harbhajan Singh spill beans on why he didn’t play in IPL 2020

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently listed his name in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at a base price of INR 2 crore. Ahead of the bidding process, Bhajji was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Harbhajan had decided not to participate in the previous season of the cash-rich league at United Arab Emirates (UAE). Now in a recent interview, the Jalandhar-born has revealed why he decided to skip IPL 2020.

“I am looking forward to the IPL; I am preparing hard for it. Even last year, I was keen on playing, but because of the pandemic, I could not. I needed to be around my family. At that stage, I thought skipping IPL was the right decision,” Harbhajan told Cricbuzz.

The offie, who hasn’t played any professional cricket since the 2019 IPL, said there is a lot of cricket left in him. Harbhajan said he had worked hard on his fitness during the lockdown period.

“There is a lot of cricket left in me very much. Fitness-wise, I am quite fit, I worked hard on my fitness during the lockdown. Unfortunately, I could not do anything (participate in the IPL). I am looking forward to being in the park again and doing what I can do best,” the 40-year-old added.

Speaking about his IPL career, Harbhajan has been quite phenomenal in the lucrative league. He has taken 150 wickets from 160 matches at an average of 26.44 with 5/18 being his best. Harbhajan is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and third-highest among spinners.

The auction for IPL 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai. As many as 1097 players have registered themselves for the bidding process with 814 from India and 283 overseas.