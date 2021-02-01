‘Hope he didn’t do it intentionally’: James Vince reacts on Andrew Tye’s wide controversy in BBL 10 Qualifier

James Vince opened up on Andrew Tye's wide ball that stopped him from scoring a ton.

Vince scored an unbeaten 98 in The Qualifier.

During the Qualifier match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in Canberra, Sixers’ batsman James Vince was left stranded on 98, after Scorchers’ pacer Andrew Tye bowled a controversial wide-ball.

Tye was given the responsibility to bowl the 18th over, with Vince two runs short of his century and Sixers needing one run for a victory. The Scorchers’ pacer went for a short ball down the leg side which was signalled ‘wide’ by the umpire.

The contest ended with Vince short of his hundred. Tye was quick to offer an apology, but for a while, the players stared at each other before going for a handshake.

Nooooo way 😬 James Vince on 98, Sixers need one to win… AJ Tye – accidentally – bowls a wide! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/nX6KFPbzXB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2021

After the contest, Vince was asked about his reaction on the whole matter. The Englishman reckoned he didn’t want to raise any fingers and hoped Tye didn’t do it intentionally.

“Not a lot…don’t want to point fingers. It almost hit him on the toes; it was pretty short. I hope he didn’t mean it anyway,” said Vince as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“‘Only he will know’ (on Tye’s wide, if it was deliberate), but we should have been home in the previous over, but just happy to be finishing unbeaten. Looking forward to Saturday (February 6th) for the final,” he added.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan looked angry and lambasted Tye for his act.

“No one can tell me that he didn’t mean to do that … !! Poor form from AJ Tye …,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

No one can tell me that he didn’t mean to do that … !! Poor form from AJ Tye … https://t.co/xuIFCdRlvk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 30, 2021

In the match, Scorchers after opting to bat first posted 167/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Josh Inglis was the main highlight for the Western Australian team as he scored an unbeaten 69 and took them to a fighting total.

In reply, Strikers chased down the target in 17 overs to book a place in the finals of BBL 10.