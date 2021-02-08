IND v ENG: Ishant Sharma becomes 6th Indian bowler to pick 300 wickets in Test cricket

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has been doing a phenomenal job for India from the past many years in Test cricket. On Monday, the Delhi-lad added another feather to his illustrious career as he became the 6th Indian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets.

Ishant reached the milestone when he trapped England batsman Dan Lawrence in front during England’s second innings of the 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-armer became only the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets.

Before Ishant, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan have achieved a similar feat as fast bowlers for Team India. Overall, Kapil has 434 scalps to his name, while Zaheer has 311 wickets to his credit. Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format with 619 dismissals.

Most Test wickets for India:

619 – Anil Kumble

Ishant, who returned to the playing XI after missing the recently concluded Australian tour due to injury, has looked in fine touch. During England’s first essay, the 32-year-old paceman had taken two wickets.

Ashwin registers his 28th fifer in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, who scripted a unique record when he sent back England opener Rory Burns in the second innings, ended Day 4 with six wickets. Apart from Burns, Ashwin dismissed Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer and James Anderson to complete 6 wickets for 61 runs as England got bowled out for 178 to set India a target of 420 runs to win the first Test.

It was Ashwin’s 28th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, and he became only the eighth bowler in world cricket to do so. Among Indians, he is the second bowler to bag 28th fifer in red-ball format after Kumble.

Most fifers in Test cricket:

67 – Muttiah Muralitharan

At stumps on Day 4, India posted 39/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara (12 no) and Shubman Gill (15 no) at the crease. The home team need 381 runs to win the four-match series opener.