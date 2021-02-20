IND vs ENG: Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium leaves Cricket fraternity awestruck

Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium is set to host the third Test between India and England, which begins on February 24. The newly built ground has world-class facilities. The outstanding stadium has 11 centre strips, along with four dressing rooms with the in-built gymnasium

England and India’s players have begun training at the refurbished Motera Stadium, with some of them tweeting pictures and videos of the ground. In fact, some cricketers were in complete awe of the world’s largest cricket ground that has a seating capacity of 1,10,000.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant appreciated the world-class amenities that are on offer at the iconic stadium.

“Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world-class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th,” Pant wrote on Twitter while sharing some pictures of the ground.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also tweeted a picture of himself posing with the stadium in the background. He shared pics of the gym area as well.

“It feels surreal to be out here at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent,” tweeted Pandya.

“As if the stadium in itself wasn’t enough… the high-performance gym setup and surpassed all expectations. Magnificent! “ he added.

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes quoted a video-tweet of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which showed English pacers doing sprints at the ground.

“Some stadium this is…..and a bit of local music to help get through to the end,” wrote Stokes on the micro-blogging website.

England pacer Stuart Broad was also impressed when he stepped foot on the ground. He shared a video of the fantastic arena.

“1st look at Cricket’s Cricket bat and ball largest stadium. 110,000 capacity pretty impressive,” tweeted Broad.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to social media and praised the ground in Ahmedabad. Pietersen shared a few images of the stadium and wrote, “My goodness! How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?! 110K capacity. A Theatre Of Dreams!”

My goodness! How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?!

Apart from hosting the final two Tests of the ongoing four-match series between India and England, the five-match Twenty20 International series between the two sides will also take place at the same venue.