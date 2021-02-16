IND vs ENG: Here is why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India

  • Shubman Gill did not take field for India on Day 4 of 2nd Test against England.

  • Gill had taken a blow on his arm while fielding on Day 3.

Team India have suffered an injury scare after it was confirmed that young sensation Shubman Gill has been taken for scans. The Indian opener sustained a blow to his arm while fielding on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the update on Tuesday and informed that Gill shall not take the field for India on Day 4 as he will be monitored by the medical team.

“UPDATE – Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today. #INDvENG” tweeted BCCI.

The incident happened when Gill was hit on his forearm while fielding at short leg. He was seen limping and taking some time to recover from the blow. Even vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane rushed to his aid.

Earlier, on the third day, the hosts completely dominated the proceedings. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin smashed his fifth Test century to put India in a commanding position. The home side scored 286 in their second innings, setting England a challenging target of 482 runs and reducing them to 53/3 at stumps.

Before hitting the hundred, Ashwin had also picked up a five-wicket haul in England’s first innings, thus becoming only the second player after legendary Ian Botham to achieve the feat of a century and a fifer in the same game on three different instances.

