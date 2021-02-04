India vs England 2021: TV channels, live streaming details – Where to watch in India, USA, UK & other nations

The 2021 England tour of India comprises of four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Both teams will play the last series under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

After more than a year without any Test match at home, the Indian cricket team will host England for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in February-March 2021.

The India versus England ICC World Test Championship series will bowl out at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Later, both teams will travel to Ahmedabad to play two Tests, including a Day-Night encounter at the Sardar Patel Stadium. The four-match Test series will also be the last in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand has already qualified for the WTC finals, so now, the result of India-England series will give the second finalist.

Here’s a look at the TV channels and live streaming partners for IND vs ENG series: