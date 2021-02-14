IND vs ENG: R Ashwin leapfrogs Harbhajan Singh to become 2nd Indian bowler with most wickets at home

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued his spectacular bowling in the ongoing second Test and dismantled the England batting unit at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. In reply to India’s 329, England were bundled out for 134 in their first innings.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 23.5-4-43-5. The Tamil Nadu spinner has now crossed Harbhajan Singh on the list of most wickets on home soil.

Ashwin bagged the wickets of Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and England all-rounder Ben Stokes to go past Bhajji’s tally of 265 in the first session. Only Anil Kumble is ahead of Ashwin with most wickets at home.

Most Test wickets in home conditions:

350 – Anil Kumble

268 – Ravichandran Ashwin

265 – Harbhajan Singh

219 – Kapil Dev

157 – Ravindra Jadeja

Overall, Ashwin has 391 wickets in the longest format, and he is just 9 scalps away to become only the fourth Indian bowler to enter the 400-wicket club. Among Indian bowlers, Kumble is the leading wicket-taker with 619 scalps to his credit.

Most Test wickets for India:

619 – Anil Kumble

434 – Kapil Dev

417 – Harbhajan Singh

391 – Ravichandran Ashwin

311 – Zaheer Khan

301 – Ishant Sharma

Earlier, India resumed the second day at 300/6 and added 29 more runs to the total before being bundled out for 329. However, the home side could have added few more runs had if other players had supported wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who scored an unbeaten 58 from 77 balls.