IND vs ENG: R Ashwin leapfrogs Harbhajan Singh to become 2nd Indian bowler with most wickets at home

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued his spectacular bowling in the ongoing second Test and dismantled the England batting unit at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. In reply to India’s 329, England were bundled out for 134 in their first innings.
Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 23.5-4-43-5. The Tamil Nadu spinner has now crossed Harbhajan Singh on the list of most wickets on home soil.
Ashwin bagged the wickets of Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and England all-rounder Ben Stokes to go past Bhajji’s tally of 265 in the first session. Only Anil Kumble is ahead of Ashwin with most wickets at home.
Most Test wickets in home conditions:
- 350 – Anil Kumble
- 268 – Ravichandran Ashwin
- 265 – Harbhajan Singh
- 219 – Kapil Dev
- 157 – Ravindra Jadeja
Overall, Ashwin has 391 wickets in the longest format, and he is just 9 scalps away to become only the fourth Indian bowler to enter the 400-wicket club. Among Indian bowlers, Kumble is the leading wicket-taker with 619 scalps to his credit.
Most Test wickets for India:
- 619 – Anil Kumble
- 434 – Kapil Dev
- 417 – Harbhajan Singh
- 391 – Ravichandran Ashwin
- 311 – Zaheer Khan
- 301 – Ishant Sharma
Earlier, India resumed the second day at 300/6 and added 29 more runs to the total before being bundled out for 329. However, the home side could have added few more runs had if other players had supported wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who scored an unbeaten 58 from 77 balls.