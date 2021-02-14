IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli’s quick review sends back Dom Sibley in the second Test

  • England lost four wickets at lunch in the second Test.

  • India posted 329 on the scoreboard in their first innings.

Virat Kohli reviews Dom Sibley wicket (Screengrab: @BCCI)

Indian spinners showed an exceptional performance with the ball in the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On an exploding pitch, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel reduced the visitors to 39/4 at lunch on Day 2.

One of the dismissals grabbed everyone’s attention when England opener Dom Sibley while playing a flighted delivery bowled by Ashwin ended up getting an upper edge. The ball got the turn and bounce after pitching in.

The red-leather struck on the back portion of Sibley’s bat and Indian captain Virat Kohli took a catch at leg slip.

However, the umpire adjudged it not out, but Kohli immediately reviewed the decision, and it was overturned as India got the second wicket.

Here is the video:

Earlier, India resumed the day at 300/6, but could only add 29 more runs to the total in the morning session before being bundled out for 329. Rishabh Pant displayed his golden form and smashed an unbeaten 58 from 77 balls.

For England, Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 4/128 in the 29 overs. Apart from Ali, youngster Olly Stone also shined with the ball. The right-arm paceman picked up three wickets while conceding 47 runs in his 15.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach also scalped two while skipper Joe Root bagged one.

