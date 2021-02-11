IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the remaining Tests against England

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing four-match Test series against England.

Jadeja had dislocated his thumb during the third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Post that he was unable to take part in the fourth and final Test at Gabba in Brisbane.

Jadeja was then sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to supervise further his injury after consultation with a hand specialist in Sydney.

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squad for the first two Tests, it was expected that Jadeja would be fit for the remaining third and fourth match of the Test series against England.

But according to Cricbuzz, Jadeja’s recovery is taking more time than expected, and there’s ‘no chance’ he will be fit for the final two matches. Furthermore, there is also doubt whether Jaddu will be available for the white-ball fixtures against England.

Jadeja’s absence hurt India in the opening Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the home team lost the game by 227 runs. In the series opener, India picked Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shahbaz Nadeem as their spin-bowling options but apart from Ashwin no one really impressed with the ball.

The Indian management left out Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in bio-bubble since August and played just a couple of tour games in Australia. Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave hints about possible changes during the post-match conference on Tuesday.

“There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of the combinations which bring us variety as a bowling attack, and not one dimensional, turning away from the bat,” Kohli had said in the virtual press-conference.