IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant refuses to bat after a heated altercation with Ben Stokes; umpires intervene

India are in a strong position in the ongoing second Test against England. After posting 329 runs on the board in their first innings, India bundled out England on just 139, taking a big lead of 195 runs.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and wrapped up the visitors’ innings after the tea break.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media in which India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen losing his cool at England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It all happened on Day 1 of the match. In the middle of the 87th over, Stokes was seen having an animated chat with Pant.

After the conversation, Pant did not take his guard for a while and said something in reply to Stokes’ words. It’s still not revealed what the conversation was all about. But, both the umpires had to intervene to solve the matter at that moment.

Rishabh Pant vs Stokes fight today 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/P8a0mbO5d1 — middle stump (@middlestump4) February 13, 2021

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer too reacted to the incident and wrote: “Jab tak ye khel khatam Nahi hota apun idharich hai!”

"Jab tak ye khel khatam Nahi hota apun idharich hai!" #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/OqIudUdlGR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 13, 2021

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India opener Rohit Sharma (161) scored his seventh Test century and added 162 runs with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (67) for the fourth wicket, guiding India into a strong position at the Chepauk’s turning track.