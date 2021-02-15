IND vs ENG: Twitter lauds Ben Foakes for his outstanding wicket-keeping in 2nd Test

  • Ben Foakes displayed tremendous wicket-keeping in the Chennai Test.

  • Foakes effected three stumpings in the second Test.

Ben Foakes stumps Rishabh Pant in second Test (Image Source: Twitter)

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has shown tremendous skills behind the wickets in the ongoing second Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On a pitch which creates problems for batsmen with an uneven bounce, along with a constant puff of dust, wicket-keeping becomes pretty challenging, but Foakes has impressed everyone with his remarkable skills.

During the first innings, Foakes stumped Axar Patel, and in the second essay, he stumped Rohit Sharma as well as Rishabh Pant. With that, the 28-year-old achieved an astonishing feat. The three stumpings he made in the second Test is the joint highest for an away wicket-keeper in India. Foakes is now on par with Niroshan Dickwella, who claimed three stumpings in the Kolta Test in December 2017.

Furthermore, Foakes has also become the first keeper for England in men’s Test cricket to effect three or more stumpings in a match since Alan Knott in 1968 against Australia at Leeds.

The stunning effort of Foakes impressed many former and current cricketers as they lauded the English keeper for a spectacular show.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer heaped praises on Foakes to concede zero byes in the first innings and effect crucial stumpings in the second essay.

“Really impressed with wicket-keeping skills of Ben Foakes. To concede 0 byes in the first innings in challenging conditions is superb. Soft hands, clean collection, fast to dislodge stumps. Not seen many overseas keepers keep so well here for a long time. #INDvsENG” tweeted Jaffer.

Veteran commentator Sanjay Manjrekar appreciated Foakes for exhibiting brilliant work behind the stumps when he stumped his counterpart Pant.

“Absolutely brilliant stumping that from Foakes. Does not get better than that. #PantDismissal” wrote Manjrekar.

India women cricketer Shikha Pandey said that Foakes reminds her of another incredible Sarah Taylor.

“Ben Foakes reminds me of a certain wicket-keeper batter from England who made us all believe ‘wicket keeping’ is a superpower. @Sarah_Taylor30 “ tweeted Shikha.

Former England women cricketer Isa Guha termed Foakes as the quickest in the west.

“Quickest hands in the west! #foakes #INDvENG” wrote Isa.

Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik praised both Foakes and Pant saying the pair have done a brilliant job.

Here are some other reactions:

