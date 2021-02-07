IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s picture from Chennai Test turns into a meme

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's picture from Day 1 of the Chennai Test went viral on social media.

Both India and England will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the ongoing Test series.

India bowlers found it hard to pick wickets on the first two days of the opening day Test against England in Chennai. The Indian cricket team fans, however, found a way to keep themselves entertained, turning a non-interesting moment into a meme featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

This all happened on Day 1 when England skipper Joe Root drove one ball from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem towards the boundary. Virat and Kohli started to check whether the ball had actually reached the fence. The moment was captured by a spy cam and now there is a meme fest on social media.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted travelling in Mumbai Local #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HANpMIdNxc — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

Guddu and Bablu Pandit watching Munna Bhaiya's lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BzXfgOzg0i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2021

Me when mummy says " Jaa dekh kar aa kitne log chai piyenge" : pic.twitter.com/ApGRFWvqdN — PaglaPanda (@Sonali_2404) February 5, 2021

*When English teacher passes by* PTI and Maths teacher be like:- pic.twitter.com/OJepSexs2S — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

Me discussing a product with my family Facebook and Google: pic.twitter.com/Hur2QS5abD — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

Hope it is perfect now 😊 pic.twitter.com/TSkvGGNoZt — Cipher (@cipher_thought) February 5, 2021

#INDvENG When single boys see their friend Roaming with their crush. pic.twitter.com/qduP3QVA7N — ImDDanger (@JaiswalVarrnit) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before being all out on the third day of the first Test. Captain Root’s marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort on a docile pitch after the visitors opted to bat on winning the toss.