Twitter reactions: Joe Root enters record books with a tremendous double century in Chennai Test

Joe Root smashed fifth double ton in Test cricket.

Root scored 218 off 377 deliveries.

England captain Joe Root has converted his century into double hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The right-handed batsman smashed a six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 143rd over to reach the extraordinary milestone. It is his fifth double century in the longest format and second in three Tests.

The Yorkshire batsman became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match. Root surpassed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq as the player with the highest individual score in the 100th Test match. Inzamam had scored 184 against India in 2005.

Most double tons in Tests for England:

7 – Wally Hammond

5 – Joe Root *

5 – Alastair Cook

It was the 15th double ton by a visiting batsman in India. Interestingly, five of which have come in Chennai.

Double centuries in Chennai by a visiting batsman:

207 – Mike Gatting

201 – Graeme Fowler

210 – Dean Jones

203 – Matthew Hayden

218 – Joe Root

In the 154th over, Shahbaz Nadeem trapped Root in front to end the sensational innings. The English skipper made 218 from 377 balls with 19 fours and 2 sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Joe Root is the first Englishman to bring up a double hundred with a six. He's the 19th batsman overall to do so and the first since Mayank Agarwal against Bangladesh in November 2019. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 6, 2021

Super 200 for Root. Sri Lanka the ideal warmup… a few countries might want to start scheduling accordingly #INDvENG https://t.co/pDF5w7QV8b — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) February 6, 2021

Rooooooooooooot 💯💯 👏🏼👏🏼 — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) February 6, 2021

Joe Root – first to score 200 against India since Brendon McCullum's 302 in Wellington in 2013/14. The last visiting batsman to score 200 in India was also Brendon McCullum, who hit 225 in Hyderabad in 2010/11.#INDvsENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 6, 2021

Joe Root 20 Test centuries

50% of his 100+ scores are over 150 runs

25% of his 100+ scores are over 200 runs#IndvEng#IndvsEng#IndvsEng2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 6, 2021

JOE ROOT is the first England player to bring up his double century with a SIX in Test cricket. #INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 6, 2021

Joe Root's 100s into 200s Joe Root's critics 🤝 Converted — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 6, 2021

Lovely to see Root smiling and laughing with pure joy after bringing up his double ton like that. Fair to say he’s in kinda decentish form. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 6, 2021

Massive fan of a batsman not being aware they've passed 200. Should be mandatory, take their scores off the board near milestones. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 6, 2021

There you go…as we thought, plenty left in the tank 😊#Root200 https://t.co/7ZZGwdzwL1 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 6, 2021

Superb just superb from @root66 what an innings from the captain. Has set this up for @ECB_cricket — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 6, 2021

Sir Joe Root! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 6, 2021

.@root66's innings is a tutorial on playing spin on a turning track. Sweep with conviction and be aggressive. This spreads the field and gives you easy runs. 200 in his 100th Test. Congrats — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 6, 2021

England players with two double hundreds in a Test season:

Root 2020-21

Hammond 1932-33

Hammond 1928-29

Full list of players from all teams: https://t.co/ulFbrJBUgH — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 6, 2021