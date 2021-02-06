Twitter reactions: Joe Root enters record books with a tremendous double century in Chennai Test

Joe Root smashes fifth double ton in Tests (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Joe Root smashed fifth double ton in Test cricket.

  • Root scored 218 off 377 deliveries.

England captain Joe Root has converted his century into double hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The right-handed batsman smashed a six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 143rd over to reach the extraordinary milestone. It is his fifth double century in the longest format and second in three Tests.

The Yorkshire batsman became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match. Root surpassed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq as the player with the highest individual score in the 100th Test match. Inzamam had scored 184 against India in 2005.

Most double tons in Tests for England:

  • 7 – Wally Hammond
  • 5 – Joe Root *
  • 5 – Alastair Cook

It was the 15th double ton by a visiting batsman in India. Interestingly, five of which have come in Chennai.

Double centuries in Chennai by a visiting batsman:

  • 207 – Mike Gatting
  • 201 – Graeme Fowler
  • 210 – Dean Jones
  • 203 – Matthew Hayden
  • 218 – Joe Root

In the 154th over, Shahbaz Nadeem trapped Root in front to end the sensational innings. The English skipper made 218 from 377 balls with 19 fours and 2 sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

