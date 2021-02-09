IND vs ENG: WATCH – Ben Stokes castles Virat Kohli with an unplayable delivery at Chepauk

Defending 419 in the final innings of the first Test, England bundled out India for 192 on Day 5 to become the only team to beat the hosts at the iconic Chepauk stadium since 1999.

The loss against England also ended India’s 14-match unbeaten streak in Test cricket at home.

The Joe Root-led side set India a 420-run target after scoring 178 runs in their second innings. The visitors had posted 578 runs on the board in their first innings, thanks to captain Root’s 2018, while India made 337.

It was also England’s sixth away Test win in a row, and they have now taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ben Stokes clean bowls Virat Kohli

After losing six wickets in the first session of play, the Indian cricket team fans hoped that captain Virat Kohli would do something special to help his team save the match.

The right-hander was looking quite comfortable at the crease after having notched a remarkable half-century. However, England all-rounder Ben Stokes then bowled an absolute ripper to shatter Kohli’s off-stump and eventually, drilled the final nail in the coffin.

Kohli walked back to the pavilion for 72 runs, missing out on yet another possible century. After his dismissal, the English bowlers quickly wrapped up India’s second innings to register a massive 227-run victory.

Here’s the video: