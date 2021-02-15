IND vs ENG – WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara suffers a bizarre run-out in 2nd Test against England

Senior Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara once again became a victim of poor fortune after getting run out bizarrely during India’s second innings against England in the ongoing second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Even in the series opener, Pujara had lost his wicket in an unusual manner, and a similar thing happened in the second match.

The dismissal took place in the 19th over of India’s second essay bowled by Moeen Ali. Pujara came down the track and flicked the ball on the leg-side. However, Ollie Pope, who was stationed at short leg, stopped the delivery and quickly threw it back to wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, who removed the bails in a flash.

Pujara should have easily made it back to the crease, but his bat got stuck outside the crease dramatically and suffered a bizarre run-out. Pujara’s foot was inches above the ground when Foakes dislodged the bails.

Post Pujara’s dismissal, India lost four more wickets inside 51 runs and struggled on 106/6 before skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin steadied the ship for the hosts. The pair added 96-runs for the sixth wicket. Kohli scored 62 runs from 149 deliveries before Ali trapped him in front.

On the other end, Ashwin kept on scoring runs and soon reached the triple-figure to put India in a commanding position. He smashed his fifth hundred in the longest format and scored 106 runs off 148 balls laced up with 15 boundaries including a six. It was also the third instance of Ashwin getting a 100 and a five-wicket haul in the same match.

Hundred and a five-wicket haul in a Test most times:

5 – Ian Botham

– Ian Botham 3 – Ravichandran Ashwin

– Ravichandran Ashwin 2 – Gary Sobers/ Mushtaq Mohammad/ Jacques Kallis/ Shakib-Al-Hasan

India made 286 runs in the second innings and set England a massive target of 482 runs to win the second Test.