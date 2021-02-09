IND vs ENG: WATCH – James Anderson cleans up Ajinkya Rahane with a splendid reverse-swinging delivery

Team India had a dreadful start in their chase of 420 on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Until the lunch, the home side had lost five wickets for 144 runs.

English spinner Jack Leach gave the visitors the first breakthrough by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara before James Anderson sent shockwaves through Indian batting unit by cleaning up well-set Shubman Gill, and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in an over.

On the Day 5 track in Chennai with the puff of dust in the pitch and ball getting reverse-swing, Anderson bowled an absolute ripper to send back Rahane for a three-ball duck.

However, the senior India batsman could have gone on the very first delivery as the red-leather rapped on his pad, but the umpire did not adjudge him lbw. England went for the review, and the replay showed that the ball was hitting the middle stump, but it was pitching outside.

On the very next delivery, Anderson bowled a beauty and sent Rahane’s off-stump for a walk. The veteran seamer delivered a full-length delivery which came in sharply, went through the gates and castled Rahane’s stumps.

Here is the video:

Anderson with a peach of a delivery to get rid of the well set Gill. Huge wicket for England.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g3iiNsHj6L — ⚡Ashwin⚡ (@ak10_amelia) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, after 51 overs, India have scored 170/6 with Virat Kohli (63 no) and Ravichandran Ashwin (9 no) at the crease. The Indian skipper is the only specialised batsman in the middle, and all hopes are on him to take the game as deep as possible in order to save the match.

Kohli has brought up a fluent half-century as well, and he has formed a 50-run partnership with Ashwin. The duo has put together 53 runs for the seventh wicket.