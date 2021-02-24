IND vs ENG: WATCH – President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah honour Ishant Sharma on his 100th Test

On Wednesday, when Ishant Sharma took the field against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, he became only the second Indian fast bowler to feature in 100 Test matches. The other pacer from India to have played 100 games in the longest format is legendary Kapil Dev (131).

Overall, Ishant became the 11th Indian and 70th cricketer to appear in 100 Tests. Before the start of the play, the right-armer was presented with a memento by India’s honourable President, Mr Ram Nath Kovind. Ishant also received a special cap from the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Amit Shah.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Ishant getting honoured by Mr Kovind and Mr Shah.

“@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad. @rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah” tweeted BCCI.

.@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad.@rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/7elMWDa9ye — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

Ishant, who entered the 300 Test wicket club in the previous Test against England, said he might not have reached the 100th Test if he had continued playing white-ball cricket.

“If you think of it positively, then it gets easier, and it is better that I performed in one format. You are grateful. This (playing one format) is also why I am playing the 100th Test. But I don’t think that if I had played white-ball cricket, I wouldn’t have played 100 Test matches. I am just 32. Maybe I wouldn’t have done it so quickly; I would have done it later,” said Ishant before the start of play.

Most Test matches for India: