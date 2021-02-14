IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rishabh Pant takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ollie Pope in 2nd Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has had a fine outing on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. First, he smashed an unbeaten 58 runs off 77 deliveries to help his side reach 329/10. Then, the Delhi-lad grabbed an absolute stunner behind the wickets to dismiss English batsman Ollie Pope.

It happened in the 39th over of the England innings when Mohammed Siraj bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that drifted down the leg side. Pope ended up playing it as his bat carried an edge and flew behind the wickets.

Pant dived full length to his left and grabbed a beauty with his left hand. Interestingly, when he made contact with the ground, the red-leather just popped out of his grasp, but he managed to hold on to it to complete a sensational catch.

Here is the video:

On-air commentators Mark Butcher, Sunil Gavaskar and Deep Dasgupta, couldn’t stop themselves from showering praiseworthy comments on Pant.

“I don’t believe it. That’s absolutely stunning from Rishabh Pant. That’s just extraordinary,” said Butcher.

“It is an athletic piece of work by this young man. Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. It pops out a little bit, but he took that cleanly,” commented Gavaskar.

“That’s unbelievable. It did pop out when he (Pant) lands on his elbow but then had kept his eyes on it. What a catch and what a start for Siraj,” said Deep.