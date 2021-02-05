IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli comes to Joe Root’s rescue as latter goes down with cramp

Joe Root scored a scintillating century against India on day 1 of the first Test match in Chennai.

Virat Kohli helped Root out by stretching his leg after the conclusion of the 87th over.

With India and England fighting it out to take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, the four-match series opener between the two teams in Chennai should have witnessed a few tensed moments. But that was not the case on Day 1 of the first Test as both the captains demonstrated mutual respect for each other in the midst of a keenly contested duel.

England captain Joe Root notched up a classy ton in his 100th Test as visitors ended the day’s play at a commanding 263/3. Alongside Root, opener Dom Sibley also played a terrific knock of 87 but was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the day.

Earlier, skipper Root won a crucial toss in his milestone game and without hesitation opted to bat first.

England got off to a decent start but then lost two wickets (Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence) just before lunch to give the hosts a small window of opportunity. But then Root and Sibley joined hands together to stitch a mammoth 200-run partnership for the third wicket and help England end Day 1 on top.

Virat Kohli comes to Joe Root’s aid at Chepauk

Kohli batted long hours on Friday and as a result got cramps by the time 87th over of the day was being delivered. He slog-swept Ravichandran Ashwin and soon fell down with agony.

The Indian skipper soon rushed to his counterpart and helped stretch his legs which gave Root some relief. Soon after Kohli was lauded by fans and experts on social media for showing sportsmanship.

Here’s the video: