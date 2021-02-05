Twitter reactions: Joe Root smashes a magnificent century in his 100th Test match

Joe Root (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Joe Root slammed his 20th century in Test cricket against India.

  • Root achieved a special milestone in his 100th Test.

England captain Joe Root has continued his spectacular form with the bat in the longest format as he smashed a fabulous century against India in the ongoing first Test of the four-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before this series, Root had scored back-to-back two hundreds in the recently concluded two-match series against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman had slammed a double ton in the first Test followed by 186 in the final game.

Coming back to the ongoing Test against India, Root completed his ton in the 78th over on Day 1 when he ran a single behind square off Washington Sundar. He also achieved a phenomenal feat of scoring a triple-figure mark in the 100th match. Root has now become only the 9th batsman and third English cricketer to hit a century in the 100th Test.

Century in 100th Match in Test cricket:

  • MC Cowdrey – 104 (England v Australia), 1968
  • Javed Miandad – 145 (Pakistan v India), 1989
  • CG Greenidge – 149 (West Indies v England), 1990
  • AJ Stewart – 105 (England v West Indies), 2000
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq – 184 (Pakistan v India), 2005
  • RT Ponting – 120 (Australia v South Africa), 2006
  • RT Ponting – 143 (Australia v South Africa), 2006
  • GC Smith – 131 (South Africa v England), 2012
  • HM Amla – 134 (South Africa v Sri Lanka), 2017
  • Joe Root – 103* (England v India), 2021

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.