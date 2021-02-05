Twitter reactions: Joe Root smashes a magnificent century in his 100th Test match

Joe Root slammed his 20th century in Test cricket against India.

Root achieved a special milestone in his 100th Test.

England captain Joe Root has continued his spectacular form with the bat in the longest format as he smashed a fabulous century against India in the ongoing first Test of the four-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before this series, Root had scored back-to-back two hundreds in the recently concluded two-match series against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batsman had slammed a double ton in the first Test followed by 186 in the final game.

Coming back to the ongoing Test against India, Root completed his ton in the 78th over on Day 1 when he ran a single behind square off Washington Sundar. He also achieved a phenomenal feat of scoring a triple-figure mark in the 100th match. Root has now become only the 9th batsman and third English cricketer to hit a century in the 100th Test.

Century in 100th Match in Test cricket:

MC Cowdrey – 104 (England v Australia), 1968

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Typical exceptional batsman’s hundred. Made with plenty left in the tank. 👏👏👏#JoeRoot — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 5, 2021

The Ninth to get a 100 in his 100th Test, @root66 👏👏👏 #INDvsENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 5, 2021

3 – Joe Root has just become only the 3rd Englishman to record a century in their 100th Test (Colin Cowdrey & Alec Stewart). Occasion. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kXkeunRTmc — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 5, 2021

We are watching greatness. What a cricketer. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) February 5, 2021

💯 for Root in his 100th Test. Played skip 🧹 #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 5, 2021

You are something else, @root66 🙌 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test! Let us hear you! ROOOOOOT! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021

100 in the 100th test enjoying the ride on ROOT 66!

Perfect innings, for a perfect occasion for a perfect bloke!#INDvENG #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 5, 2021

A hundred in his 100th Test for Joe Root 👏 Outstanding knock from the England skipper.#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/KULnmIBRtA — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2021

Joe Root! A hundred in his 100th Test. This is a flat pitch but it’s been a fine innings from a fine player #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VcHy1eNFRG — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) February 5, 2021

A century in a 100th test for @root66. He has been magnificent. Love how he has targetted bowlers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021

Conventional when it comes to his defence. Classy when he plays cover drive & punches. Unorthodox when he plays switch hit.Decisive when he plays spin. Extremely confident while playing sweep, reverse sweep.Not an average Joe but he’s an exceptional Joe

Joe Root: what a player! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 5, 2021

Great way to start the series, skipper leading from the front and showing the way! Well played @root66 👏 100 in 100th test👌 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LJrEqw7kUi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 5, 2021

Joe Root brings up a 💯 in his 100th Test. Well played! 🙌🏻#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 5, 2021

This classy century aside, few visiting captains have smiled as much as @root66 has on the opening day of a Test series in India for a long time #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 5, 2021

3 in a row. I know it's a strong statement but… I really think he might be the new Ravi Bopara. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 5, 2021

Spectacular from Root. Hasn't put a step wrong. Sets up the series brilliantly. #IndvEng — cricBC (@cricBC) February 5, 2021