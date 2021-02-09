India slips to No. 4 in ICC World Test Championship standings after big defeat against England

India have slipped to the number 4 position in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) standings after losing the opening Test of the four-match series against England in Chennai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, England’s winning start against India has kept alive their hopes of making to the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory in the first Test has lifted Joe Root & Co. to top position and 70.2 percentage points in the standings, and they have enhanced their chances of securing one of the three series results (3-1, 3-0 or 4-0) that could take them to the final.

No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oCufss4ZLy — Joe Root (@root66) February 9, 2021

New Zealand have already qualified for the final by winning 70 per cent of their matches while Australia and India remain in contention for the other place along with England.

India, who have dropped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford to lose any other match in the ongoing Test series and will be looking forward to winning at least two of the remaining three games (2-1 or 3-1) to book a place in the final.

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

The second Test between India and England will be played at the same venue from February 13.