World Test Championship Final: Here are the qualification scenarios for India, England and Australia

Three teams are in the race for Test Championship finals in Lords.

New Zealand have already qualified for WTC final.

The latest postponement of the South Africa-Australia Test series has confirmed that New Zealand have been qualified for the finals of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC), leaving one spot up for grabs for teams like India, England and Australia.

When it comes to standings, the Black Caps are currently No.2 in the WTC table, after playing all their league matches in the tournament.

On the other hand, India are sitting at the top spot with a Percentage of Points (PCT) of 71.7%, following their 2-1 series win down under. That series result has left Australia at No.3, with 69.2%, followed by England with 68.7%.

These all three teams now have a chance of making in the finals of WTC. However, it all depends on the results of the upcoming 4-match Test leg between India and England.

Let’s have a look at the qualification scenarios for the final spot of the WTC:

India

Being the toppers of WTC standings, India have to win with a minimum of 2-0 against England. They will still book a place in WTC final if they beat England by 2-1, 3-0, 3-1, 4-0.

Australia

Australia’s fate to face New Zealand in WTC finals depends on other results as they have postponed the Test series against South Africa.

Australia can make the final if:

England beat India by 0-1, 0-2, and 1-2,

or India win by 1-0,

or the series ends in a draw.

England

Not only series win, but England also need to defeat the Virat Kohli-led side by 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to surpass both India and Australia to get a place in the WTC final.

The WTC final is scheduled to be played between June 18 and June 22 at Lord’s in London. June 23 has been kept as a reserve day.