IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar registers for mini-auction; Mitchell Starc opt out

Left-arm fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has registered his name for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players’ auction which is set to take place on February 18 in Chennai. Arjun’s base price has been set INR 20 lakh, and he will be among the 814 Indian players up for grabs.

Arjun recently made his T20 debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 for Mumbai. He picked up 1/34 in a match against Haryana. The 21-year-old played another game against Puducherry, where he claimed 1/33.

As many as 1097 players will be up for the bidding process including Kerala fast bowler S Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket a month ago during the SMAT. He has set his base price at INR 75 lakh.

Some notable exceptions from the 283 overseas players are Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc and England Test captain Joe Root. Another Australian pacer James Pattinson, who featured for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous edition has also pulled out.

Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming auction, has set his base price at INR 2 crore.

Apart from Bhajji, Shakib Al Hasan, Kedar Jadhav, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Colin Ingram – all have set their base price at ₹2 crore.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who played essential roles in India’s incredible 2-1 Test win over Australia, have also registered for the auction at a base price of INR 50 lakh and 1 crore, respectively.

