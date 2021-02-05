IPL 2021 Auction: List of players with highest base price

Mitchell Starc opt out of IPL 2021 auction; S. Sreesanth, Arjun Tendulkar in.

Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan among others, also register for the auction.

The mini-auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost near and all franchises are busy trying to zero in on the players they would target on February 18.

A total of 1097 players have signed up for the auction by the deadline of February 4, and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is the most prominent name missing. He last featured in IPL 2015 – for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – after his inaugural season the year before.

For the IPL 2021 auction, England’s Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have listed their base price at the maximum of INR 2 crore (approx. USD $274,000 ).

India pacer S. Sreesanth, who made his comeback in professional cricket through the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), has set his base price at INR 75 lakh while Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Sheldon Cottrell have all listed their base prices at INR 1 crore (approx. USD $137,000).

Other Indian capped players who have registered for the auction are Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shivam Dube and Varun Aaron, all at INR 50 lakh (approx. USD $68,600).

Arjun Tendulkar, who played two matches for Mumbai in the SMAT T20 this season, has also signed up for the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh (approx. USD $27,400).

Well, the long list of 1097 cricketers will be cut short before the auction to those players on whom team owners show an interest.

Base Price of INR 2 crore:

Kedar Jadhav

Harbhajan Singh

Glenn Maxwell

Steve Smith

Shakib Al Hasan

Moeen Ali

Sam Billings

Liam Plunkett

Jason Roy

Mark Wood

Colin Ingram

Base Price of INR 1.5 crore: