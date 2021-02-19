IPL 2021: Dawid Malan expresses his feelings after Punjab Kings secure his services in the auction

England batting sensation Dawid Malan is now ready to play his debut season in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL). In the recently concluded players’ auction of IPL 2021, Malan was bought by Punjab Kings at his base price of INR 1.5 crores.

The Punjab franchise’s official Twitter handle welcomed Malan with a dedicated poster featuring his price and England flag.

Soon, Malan also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness and joy.

“So happy to be joining this awesome team @PunjabKingsIPL,” Malan wrote on the microblogging website Twitter.

So happy to be joining this awesome team @PunjabKingsIPL 😊😊👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/KA4HEK2cTh — Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) February 18, 2021

Malan is a domestic run-machine for his club Yorkshire, and he has excellent stats in the shortest format of the game. The No.1 T20I batsman has amassed 855 runs from 19 matches at an impressive average of 53.03. He has scored one hundred and nine half-centuries in T20Is.

Malan has played in other T20 leagues as well, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL). The left-handed batsman is known for his consistency with the willow. Overall, Malan has managed to score 6,117 runs at an average of 33.24 in the T20 format, including five centuries and 35 half-tons.

Interestingly, Malan is a descent leg-spinner as well. In international T20 games, he has only taken one wicket, but when it comes to overall T20s, the English cricketer has bagged 23 scalps, with 2/10 being his best.

Apart from Malan, Punjab had few other good buys in the auction. The Mohali-based franchise bought Australian speedster Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crores, domestic talent Shahrukh Khan for INR 5.25 crores, Aussie pacer Riley Meredith for INR 8 crores, and all-rounder Moises Henriques for INR 4.20 crores.