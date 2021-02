IPL 2021: Complete list of players sold at the auction with their price

Australian superstar Steve Smith was the first player to be sold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). The 31-year-old batsman was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2.2 crore.

Following Smith a big and intense bid of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took place. The ‘Big Show’ was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping amount of Rs 14.25 Cr. Meanwhile, South Africa’s fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris has now become the most expensive player in IPL history. He smashed the record of 16 crores paid to Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015.

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by two-times IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 50 lakh.

Here’s the list of players sold at the IPL 2021 auction: