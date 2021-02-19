IPL 2021: Krishnappa Gowtham reacts after MS Dhoni-led CSK bought him at a whopping INR 9.25 Cr

Karnataka cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham scripted history in the recently concluded players’ auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after he became the most expensive uncapped buy. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured Gowtham’s services for a whopping INR 9.25 Crore on Thursday.

Gowtham had his base price set at just INR 20 lakh. Apart from CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also showed interest in the Bengaluru-lad, which triggered the bidding war among these franchises. But in the end, the MS Dhoni-led CSK won the race and bought Gowtham for the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league.

Reacting to the special moment, Gowtham said that he still cannot believe he will play alongside Dhoni in the lucrative league.

“I am literally like shivering and have no words to explain. That’s not got into my system yet. It is a dream come true. Always idolise Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. The way he is as a human and the way he plays the game and finishes the games off. So yeah, this was something I always envied about him,” said Gowtham in a video on IPL’s official website.

The 32-year-old stated he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with legends ( Suresh Raina and Dhoni) of the game. Gowtham said he wouldn’t let the heavy price tag affect his performance in the upcoming season.

“Playing alongside the legends of the game like Raina and Dhoni. I would love to learn how they handle the game. Not too worried because of the price tag because at a given, we have to go out and perform. Having that badge on your head will put unwanted pressure. You just need to go out there and express yourself is what I look up to and do that,” added Gowtham.

Gowtham has previously represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the exciting league. So far, he has played 24 IPL games, where the all-rounder has scored 186 runs and taken 13 wickets.