IPL 2021: Netizens react as Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player

Posted On / /

  • Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction.

  • Gowtham was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021: Netizens react as Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player
Krishnappa Gowtham (Image Source: Twitter)

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive buy among uncapped players in the history of the tournament. Gowtham was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 9.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2021 auction.

Interestingly, Gowtham’s base price was set at INR 20 lakh. He is the second all-rounder bought by the CSK in the 2021 Auction, after England’s Moeen Ali, who was roped in by the Yellow Army at INR 7 crore.

Gowtham made his IPL debut in 2018 for Mumbai Indians (MI). The Karnataka bowler has taken 13 wickets to his credit in the cash-rich league. Overall, he has played 62 T20s, scoring 594 runs and taking 41 scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Krishnappa Gowtham

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 18 February 2021
Posted On / 17 February 2021
Posted On / 17 February 2021
Posted On / 17 February 2021
Posted On / 17 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021