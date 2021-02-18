IPL 2021: Netizens react as Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive buy among uncapped players in the history of the tournament. Gowtham was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 9.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2021 auction.

Interestingly, Gowtham’s base price was set at INR 20 lakh. He is the second all-rounder bought by the CSK in the 2021 Auction, after England’s Moeen Ali, who was roped in by the Yellow Army at INR 7 crore.

Gowtham made his IPL debut in 2018 for Mumbai Indians (MI). The Karnataka bowler has taken 13 wickets to his credit in the cash-rich league. Overall, he has played 62 T20s, scoring 594 runs and taking 41 scalps.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

K Gowtham to #CSK for 9.25 Cr. An Indian player always gives you that extra flexibility. Have liked Gowtham as a player. Gritty. #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 — RK (@RK_sports) February 18, 2021

K Gowtham is the most expensive uncapped player ever. CSK picks him. Goes for 9.25cr #IPLAuction2021 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 18, 2021

K Gowtham will be the first Karnataka player in history to play for CSK. This is going to be really interesting. TN vs Karnataka matches la epome namba pasangaloda sanda potute irupaan fierce character. He has to put in solid performances to earn fans. Good luck! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 18, 2021

So Krishnappa Gowtham becomes the most expensive uncapped player ever #IPLAuction2021 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

Most expensive uncapped player ever K.Gowtham – 9.25 crs (2021)

Varun Chakravarthy – 8.4 crs (2020)#IPL2021Auction — Diwakar Kumar (@diwakarkumar47) February 18, 2021

Young #KrishnappaGowtham after entering #CSK Dreesing Room Seeing Old and Retired Players pic.twitter.com/heCtjG5XwY — ÑipūÑ Mâhâjâñ (@NiPuN__045) February 18, 2021

K Gowtham for CSK 👀 pic.twitter.com/QborRwWP4E — kavya cj 🦋 (@kavya262) February 18, 2021