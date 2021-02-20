IPL 2021: Netizens hail Cheteshwar Pujara after CSK picks him in the mini-auction

Known as Team India’s Mr Dependable, Cheteshwar Pujara finally found a buyer in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him at his base price of INR 50 lakhs.

Pujara last featured in the cash-rich league back in 2014 when he represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). His last IPL match came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, where he had scored 19 runs off 18 balls before Corey Anderson ended his innings.

Pujara made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2010. Thereafter, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where the top-order batter played three seasons before joining the Mohali-based franchise.

So far, Pujara has appeared in 30 IPL games, scoring 390 runs at an average of 20.5 along with the strike-rate of 99.7. He has one half-century to his name in the lucrative league.

When CSK picked Pujara for the upcoming fourteenth edition, the applause broke out in the auction room as every member clapped for the veteran Indian batsman. Not only did the members sitting in the auction room but also the fans watching the bidding process couldn’t stop themselves from reacting as they expressed their happiness over Pujara getting a buyer in the IPL.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

We welcome the legend, Che #Bujji with a super cute applause from the auction hall! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/6RdJkKBy5O — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 18, 2021

Really delighted for @cheteshwar1 comeback in #IPL . Couldn't have asked for a better captain than Dhoni who knows how to get the best out of each individual. #IPLAuction #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/IToyc6NIFL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2021

So happy for @cheteshwar1 👏👏🙏. Well deserved!! Go well buddy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 18, 2021

Finally, Pujara gets sold. And the applause that broke out in the auction room told a story. Well done CSK #IPL2021 — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 18, 2021

Everyone clapping for Chennai Super Kings after the bid of Pujara. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

My absolute favourite thing about the #IPLAuction so far is Pujara getting a deal. Outstanding. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 18, 2021

Not sure if Pujara will get a game at CSK, but there could be a lot behind that move. A possible move from a rival club to IC-owned Vijay CC in TNCA League could be on the cards — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) February 18, 2021

Applause around the room as Pujara is back in the IPL. Nice little moment. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 18, 2021

Well done @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni for allowing @cheteshwar1 the respect he so thoroughly deserves. Very happy CSK went for Pujara #IPL2021Auction #Pujara — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

CSK buy Pujara! What a buy. What a buy. What a buy. He can bat through the season for them. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 18, 2021

An applause in the Auction Room as CSK gets Pujara for 50L. Well played! 👏🏼 #IPLAuctions2021 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 18, 2021

Pujara Bhai in full swag thanks to CSK. pic.twitter.com/nut6ExqePs — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

Can't help but feel Pujara would be better off with a county stint than IPL. Especially with England tour coming up. #IPL2021Auction — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) February 18, 2021

In whichever way you look at the things, clapping in unison after Pujara was bought by CSK, was ridiculous. If all other teams had so much appreciation for Pujara, why didn’t they bid for him. My mind goes back to 2010 auction where Mohd Kaif was ridiculed #DoddaMathu #IPLAuction — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 18, 2021

After being bought by the MS Dhoni-led side, Pujara took to Twitter and shared his feelings. He wrote: “Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!”

Thank you for showing the faith 🙏

Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old is presently playing in the four-match Test series between India and England. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as England won the first match, followed by India registering victory in the second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both the teams will now be up against each other in the pink-ball Test at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from February 24.