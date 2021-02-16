Twitter reactions: Spinners strike as India records a big win over England

Team India thumped England by 317 runs in the second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1 on Tuesday.

The hosts bundled out Joe Root-led side for 164 in their second innings with more than four sessions to spare in the contest. It was the biggest victory for India against England in the longest format.

Biggest Test wins for India (by runs)

337 vs SA Delhi 2015/16

321 vs NZ Indore 2016/17

320 vs Aus Mohali 2008/09

318 vs WI North Sound 2019

317 vs Eng Chennai 2020/21

304 vs SL Galle 2017

In their massive chase of 482 runs, England began at the overnight score of 53/3, but their batsmen struggled to make partnerships and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/53) picked up three wickets in the second essay after taking a fifer in the first innings.

Debutant Axar Patel (5/60) took a five-wicket haul in the second innings and became the sixth Indian spinner to take a fifer in his maiden Test.

Spinners taking fifer on Test debut for India:

5/64 – VV Kumar v Pak, Delhi 1960/61

– VV Kumar v Pak, Delhi 1960/61 6/103 – D Doshi v Aus, Chennai 1979/80

– D Doshi v Aus, Chennai 1979/80 8/61 & 8/75 – N Hirwani v WI, Chennai 1987/88

– N Hirwani v WI, Chennai 1987/88 5/71 – Amit Mishra v Aus, Mohali 2008/09

– Amit Mishra v Aus, Mohali 2008/09 6/47 – R Ashwin v WI, Delhi 2011/12

– R Ashwin v WI, Delhi 2011/12 5/41 – Axar Patel v Eng, Chennai 2020/21

The action will now move to Ahmedabad where the third Test, which will be a day/night affair with the pink ball, begins on February 24.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

So India win by 317 runs. 1-1 and all to play for in Ahmedabad. Well played. @ashwinravi99 is my MOM for his all round show while @ImRo45 had a telling impact with the 161. Terrific performance. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 16, 2021

⬆️ India move to the No.2 position

⬇️ England slip to No.4 Here's the latest #WTC21 standings table after the conclusion of the second #INDvENG Test! pic.twitter.com/bLNCVyDg4z — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

The only question left is who is the man of the match .. Rohit or Ashwin ?? — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 16, 2021

Congratulations on a fifer on debut @akshar2026 👏👏 knew you'd do well 🙂 #INDvsENG https://t.co/szKu0dYGj7 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

5-wkt haul on Test debut by Indian left-arm spinners: 6/103 – Dilip Doshi v Aus, Chennai, 1979

5/60* – Axar Patel v Eng, Chennai, 2021#INDvsENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 16, 2021

India will be happy with this emphatic win and also have found their receipe for success. Beware England. Hope someone isn't whining in Yorkshire 😄 #INDvENG #bcci — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 16, 2021

One game each. This series has so much more drama and narrative to come. Compelling yo say the least. I can’t wait for the next two matches. #INDvsENG — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 16, 2021

Badhai ho india 🇮🇳,England B Ko harane ke liye 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

STAT ALERT: This is the first time England have been bowled out twice in a Test for an aggregate of fewer than 300 runs since 1995 (147 & 89 v WI, Edgbaston). First time away from home since Feb 1984 (82 & 93 v NZ, Christchurch).

Full list: https://t.co/PDigecGS8B#INDvENG — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 16, 2021

The last partnership was 38,highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering … #INDvsENG !! Well played India … Too much skill for England this week … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021

England – 298/20

Rohit and Ashwin – 306/4 — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 16, 2021

England fully duffed up in tough conditions: India scored the only two centuries, the three further half-centuries, and took the only two five-wicket hauls. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 16, 2021

Two-in-one from Pant to finish it, proving he's better at stumpings than Foakes and handstands than Stokes — Matt Roller (@mroller98) February 16, 2021

That winning feeling! 👌👌 Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. 👏👏 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

England won in Chennai last week like the England of 2021. England lost in Chennai this week like the England of 1993 #IndvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 16, 2021

Rohit and Ashwin (306 runs) beat the England team (298 runs) by 8 runs! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 16, 2021

India's biggest plus in the 2nd innings has been the keeping of Rishabh Pant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2021

Most runs during the 2nd Test: 187 – Rohit Sharma

164 – England's 2nd inns

161 – Rohit in 1st inns

134 – England's 1st inns

119 – Ravichandran Ashwin

106 – Ashwin in 2nd inns

80 – Rohit in 1st session#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 16, 2021

Performance playing the conventional sweep, slog-sweep & reverse sweep in this Test India

Average – 25.5

Scoring Rate – 9.87 rpo

Percentage Balls – 7.5% England

Average – 8.4

Scoring Rate – 5.04 rpo

Percentage Balls – 9.3%#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 16, 2021

The only Indian player with a 100 in an innings and 8 or more wickets in a Test match – R Ashwin. And he has done so on two occasions!#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2021