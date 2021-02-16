Twitter reactions: Spinners strike as India records a big win over England

Posted On / /

  • India defeated England in the second Test on Tuesday.

  • India registered their biggest victory (by runs) against England in the red-ball format.

Twitter reactions: Spinners strike as India records a big win over England
Team India beat England in the 2nd Test (Image Source: Twitter)

Team India thumped England by 317 runs in the second Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1 on Tuesday.

The hosts bundled out Joe Root-led side for 164 in their second innings with more than four sessions to spare in the contest. It was the biggest victory for India against England in the longest format.

Biggest Test wins for India (by runs)

  • 337 vs SA Delhi 2015/16
  • 321 vs NZ Indore 2016/17
  • 320 vs Aus Mohali 2008/09
  • 318 vs WI North Sound 2019
  • 317 vs Eng Chennai 2020/21
  • 304 vs SL Galle 2017

In their massive chase of 482 runs, England began at the overnight score of 53/3, but their batsmen struggled to make partnerships and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/53) picked up three wickets in the second essay after taking a fifer in the first innings.

Debutant Axar Patel (5/60) took a five-wicket haul in the second innings and became the sixth Indian spinner to take a fifer in his maiden Test.

Spinners taking fifer on Test debut for India:

  • 5/64 – VV Kumar v Pak, Delhi 1960/61
  • 6/103 – D Doshi v Aus, Chennai 1979/80
  • 8/61 & 8/75 – N Hirwani v WI, Chennai 1987/88
  • 5/71 – Amit Mishra v Aus, Mohali 2008/09
  • 6/47 – R Ashwin v WI, Delhi 2011/12
  • 5/41 – Axar Patel v Eng, Chennai 2020/21

The action will now move to Ahmedabad where the third Test, which will be a day/night affair with the pink ball, begins on February 24.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: India, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 16 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 15 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021