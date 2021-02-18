Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021: LIVE Updates

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction began in Chennai today at 3 PM IST. Ahead of the 14th season of the IPL, which will be played in India, all the eight franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads with the talent on offer.

Karun Nair UNSOLD

Alex Hales UNSOLD

Jason Roy UNSOLD

Steve Smith SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 Cr

to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 Cr Evin Lewis UNSOLD

Aaron Finch UNSOLD

Hanuma Vihari UNSOLD

Glenn Maxwell SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 Cr

Kedar Jadhav UNSOLD

Shakib al Hasan SOLD to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 Cr

to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 Cr Moeen Ali SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 Cr

to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 Cr Shivam Dube SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.4 Cr

to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.4 Cr Chris Morris SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 Cr