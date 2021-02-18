Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021: LIVE Updates

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction began in Chennai today at 3 PM IST. Ahead of the 14th season of the IPL, which will be played in India, all the eight franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads with the talent on offer.
Follow all the updates here:
- Karun Nair UNSOLD
- Alex Hales UNSOLD
- Jason Roy UNSOLD
- Steve Smith SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 Cr
- Evin Lewis UNSOLD
- Aaron Finch UNSOLD
- Hanuma Vihari UNSOLD
- Glenn Maxwell SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 Cr
Base Price – INR 2 Crore
Sold for – INR 14.25 Crore@Gmaxi_32 heads to @RCBTweets after a fierce bidding war. 😎🔥 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/XKpJrlG5Cc
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
- Kedar Jadhav UNSOLD
- Shakib al Hasan SOLD to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 Cr
- Moeen Ali SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 Cr
- Shivam Dube SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.4 Cr
- Chris Morris SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 Cr
After an intense bidding war, @Tipo_Morris heads to @rajasthanroyals for INR 16.25 Cr. 😎🔥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
- Dawid Malan SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 1.5 Cr
- Glenn Phillips UNSOLD
- Alex Carey UNSOLD
- Sam Billings UNSOLD
- Kusal Perera UNSOLD
- Adam Milne SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Cr
- Mustafizur Rahman SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 Cr