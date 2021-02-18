Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021: LIVE Updates

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction began in Chennai today at 3 PM IST. Ahead of the 14th season of the IPL, which will be played in India, all the eight franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads with the talent on offer.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Karun Nair UNSOLD
  • Alex Hales UNSOLD
  • Jason Roy UNSOLD
  • Steve Smith SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 Cr
  • Evin Lewis UNSOLD
  • Aaron Finch UNSOLD
  • Hanuma Vihari UNSOLD
  • Glenn Maxwell SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 Cr

  • Kedar Jadhav UNSOLD
  • Shakib al Hasan SOLD to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 Cr
  • Moeen Ali SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 Cr
  • Shivam Dube SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.4 Cr
  • Chris Morris SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 Cr

  • Dawid Malan SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 1.5 Cr
  • Glenn Phillips UNSOLD
  • Alex Carey UNSOLD
  • Sam Billings UNSOLD
  • Kusal Perera UNSOLD
  • Adam Milne SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Cr
  • Mustafizur Rahman SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 Cr

