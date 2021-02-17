IPL 2021: Salary of players retained by Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained 17 players from their previous squad ahead of the auction for the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which is set to take place in Chennai on February 18.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who pulled out of the IPL last year due to personal issues, is also among the five overseas stars retained by DC.

For the Delhi-based franchise, assistant coaches Mohammad Kaif and Pravin Amre will be leading their campaign at the bidding event and they will be joined by the franchise chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi and one of the team owners.

Both head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer will not be attending the event and are likely to get reunited straight up during the team’s training sessions itself. However, they are likely to keep a tab of proceedings and having their say in the auction via digital platforms.

Iyer will be skipping the auction because he is scheduled to lead Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The One-Day tournament is set to begin from February 20, i.e. just two days after the IPL 2021 auction.

Delhi Capitals’ retained players and remaining purse:

Number of players: 17

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

Funds remaining: ₹13.4 crore

Salary of players retained by DC for IPL 2021: